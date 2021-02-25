Aave (AAVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $481.24 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $331.23 or 0.00708814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $481.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00038736 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412,869 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

