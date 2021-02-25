Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Markel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,041,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,106.89. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,861. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,332.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,044.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,022.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

