Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $103.94. 356,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,367,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

