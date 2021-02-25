Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,795. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.31 and its 200-day moving average is $464.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.