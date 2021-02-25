Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,879 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $103,095,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after buying an additional 1,055,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

