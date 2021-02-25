American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 74.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.36. 15,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,770. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

