AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 20,415 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

JD traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 416,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,318. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

