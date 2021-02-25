AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 863 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Conagra Brands by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Conagra Brands by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 822,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,798 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 431,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 132,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.