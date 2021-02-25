AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $11.11 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 132,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $131.31. 723,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,910,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.