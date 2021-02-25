AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day moving average of $262.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.