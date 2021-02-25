Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.80. 24,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

