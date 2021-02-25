Analyzing CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) & bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioMérieux has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CyberAgent and bioMérieux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.44 billion 1.82 $61.46 million N/A N/A bioMérieux $3.00 billion 5.25 $305.54 million $2.58 51.50

bioMérieux has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberAgent.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and bioMérieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 1.37% 10.78% 5.36% bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CyberAgent and bioMérieux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 2 0 0 2.00 bioMérieux 3 0 2 0 1.80

Summary

CyberAgent beats bioMérieux on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

