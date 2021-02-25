ARMOR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.00471849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00063713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00056435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00074342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00450514 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

