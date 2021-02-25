Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Down 15.6%

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) were down 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 22,099,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,105,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of analysts have commented on ASRT shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Assertio alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.