Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.60. 578,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

