Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.60. 578,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit