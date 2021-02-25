AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Holdings Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. AxoGen comprises about 3.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 7,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,090. The company has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

