AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Holdings Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. AxoGen comprises about 3.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 7,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,090. The company has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit