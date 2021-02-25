Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.26 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508,566 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125,610 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.77% of Adobe worth $4,255,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.92. 31,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.18. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

