Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Hits $43.41 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Beam has a total market cap of $43.41 million and $11.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,246,720 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

