BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $32.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 140.42% from the stock’s current price.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,361. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

