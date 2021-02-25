BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $32.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 140.42% from the stock’s current price.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,361. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit