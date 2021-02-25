BMO Capital Markets Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 2,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.