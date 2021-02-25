British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Shares Up 1%

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.68 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.68 ($0.92). 14,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.90. The company has a market capitalization of £97.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.14.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

