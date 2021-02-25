Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 5,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,585. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

