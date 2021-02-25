Burst Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,923.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and $33,923.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,974,875 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.