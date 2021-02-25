Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Down 14.2%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s share price fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.69. 5,357,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 12,359,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative net margin of 2,165.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

