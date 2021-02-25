Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 1,183,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,644. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

