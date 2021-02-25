Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 1,183,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,644. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Earnings History for Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit