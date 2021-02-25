Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.18 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00008623 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $744.42 million and $16.18 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.48 or 0.00483894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00065412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00080617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.31 or 0.00457883 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

