Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Financial Review

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medical Properties Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 2 10 0 2.83 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.50% 6.60% 3.05% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 13.82 $374.68 million $1.30 16.77 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.24 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.79

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

