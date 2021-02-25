CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Down 14.8%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s share price traded down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $22.41. 2,198,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,546,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in CIIG Merger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

