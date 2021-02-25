Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,259,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,637. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

