Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $114,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $55.92. 1,757,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,828,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

