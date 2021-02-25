Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

