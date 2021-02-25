Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 1.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $135.51. 33,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.49.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.