Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 176,000 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FOX by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 591,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 241,100 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 220,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

