CONMED Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

CONMED stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.26. 1,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,435. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

