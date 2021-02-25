COSOL Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:COS)

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

About COSOL

COSOL Limited provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems. The company also provides digital business solutions, including business process and strategic reviews; legacy data services; and data migration and ongoing support services to clients, as well as implements enterprise resource planning/ enterprise asset management solutions.

