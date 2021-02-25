Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company’s operations were negatively impacted by dining closures and capacity restrictions due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The situation forced the company to shift its focus towards off-premise business during the holiday season. Moreover, the company witnessed operational and staffing challenges that led to food waste and labor inefficiencies. Thanks to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company suspended its dividend and stock buyback in an effort to preserve cash and maintain ample liquidity.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CL King boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.16. 9,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

