Credit Suisse Group Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $21.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

PSTG stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 219,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,006. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,560,000 after purchasing an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

