Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $1,299,602.50 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CFR traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

