cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Tops $42.34 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $42.34 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $4,233.55 or 0.09055405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.