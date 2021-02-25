Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.15. 208,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,798. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.85.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.