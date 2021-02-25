Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.15. 208,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,798. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.85.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

