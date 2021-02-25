David Loasby Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

David Loasby boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 15.3% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. David Loasby’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $108,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 82,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

