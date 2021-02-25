Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Raised to $1.55 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s current price.

DNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

DNN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 454,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,080,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

