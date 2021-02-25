DeVault (DVT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,719.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. DeVault has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $5,719.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeVault has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006609 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 396,107,288 coins and its circulating supply is 374,235,799 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.