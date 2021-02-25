Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp cut its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 9,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

