Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,077. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,503. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

