Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Stock Price Down 25.3%

Feb 25th, 2021

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s share price fell 25.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $2.22. 3,185,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 814,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

