Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.95-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $80.00. 570,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

