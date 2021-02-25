EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,662,000 after buying an additional 221,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

