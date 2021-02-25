EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Shares of EPR traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,636. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

