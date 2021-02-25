ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. 15,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 24,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTR. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit